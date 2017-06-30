Indonesia: Cops to question Jokowi's son over blasphemy allegations

INDONESIAN police on Thursday says it is planning to question President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's youngest son over allegations of blasphemy and hate speech. The Associated Press quoted police spokesman Argo Yuwono as saying the authorities had received a complaint about a video featuring 22-year-old Kaesang Pangarep uploaded on YouTube in May. Stretching nearly three minutes, the video entitled "Ask Daddy for a Project" allegedly featured Kaesang, a regular video blogger, making criticisms on the state of cronyism and nepotism, in a jab directed at children of politicians who sought business favours.

