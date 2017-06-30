Indonesia: Cops to question Jokowi's ...

Indonesia: Cops to question Jokowi's son over blasphemy allegations

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

INDONESIAN police on Thursday says it is planning to question President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's youngest son over allegations of blasphemy and hate speech. The Associated Press quoted police spokesman Argo Yuwono as saying the authorities had received a complaint about a video featuring 22-year-old Kaesang Pangarep uploaded on YouTube in May. Stretching nearly three minutes, the video entitled "Ask Daddy for a Project" allegedly featured Kaesang, a regular video blogger, making criticisms on the state of cronyism and nepotism, in a jab directed at children of politicians who sought business favours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo... Wed Gremlin 1
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... Jul 4 CodeTalker 19
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 2
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Jul 3 Carter Farter 11
News Indonesia's reputation as a model of moderate I... Jul 3 Solly 1
News Indonesia's gay community driven underground af... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 5
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... Jun 28 C Kersey 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC