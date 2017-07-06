GU-Q, Indonesian entrepreneurs streng...

GU-Q, Indonesian entrepreneurs strengthen ties

Three Georgetown University in Qatar students recently met with board members of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneur Association in Jakarta, in a bid to increase the level of collaboration between Indonesian entrepreneurs and their counterparts in Qatar and the United States. During their trip to the South East Asian nation, GU-Q students Hythem Al-Mulla , Irsyad Iskandar , and John Robling met with the Association's chairman and vice chairman, as well the chair of the National Tax Center and the head of economic creativity.

