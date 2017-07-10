Fitch: Indonesia's Economic Potential...

Fitch: Indonesia's Economic Potential to Spur Insurance Growth

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesia Insurance Dashboard 2017 here JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 02 Fitch Ratings, Jakarta, 20 June 2017: Positive economic developments, such as an acceleration in Fitch-forecast GDP to 5.30% by year-end 2017, should boost Indonesia's insurance premium growth, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. We expect a rise in property, credit guarantee and engineering insurance following a larger government budget for infrastructure.

