Engineer nabbed over RM700,000 bribe
JOHOR BARU: An assistant mechanical engineer with the PDRM Technical College at Bakri in Muar has been detained over alleged involvement in graft totalling RM700,000. The 42-year-old man was believed to have requested and accepted bribes from a contractor as an inducement to secure tenders for the institution from 2014 to 2016.
