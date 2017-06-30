Endowment Land: Former Mosque Chairman Charged With Cheating

A former mosque chairman pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating committee members of the Al-Hamideen Mosque here in connection with the sale of an endowment land belonging to the mosque. Moktar Ali, 61, a liaison officer at the Melaka Development Corporation, was charged with cheating the Al-Hamideen Mosque committee members by deceiving them into agreeing to sell the land to one Yong Lang Yeow, 66, for RM140,000.

