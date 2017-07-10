Asia's 1997 crash teaches the need for reform, but is China listening?
William Pesek says regional economies that appear to have recovered from the crash are struggling with structural problems and stagnating incomes, as policymakers baulk at needed reforms. Beijing, now facing similar risks, should take note It was September 1997, and I'd just exchanged US dollars in our Jakarta hotel lobby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|4 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|6
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|19 hr
|Drink Coffart
|8
|Indonesia's gay community driven underground af...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Jun 28
|C Kersey
|2
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May '17
|Peaches
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC