Alcohol ban fuels 7-Eleven closure in Indonesia
PT Modern Internasional, the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Indonesia, has announced the closure of all of its outlets across the country, likely to be the result of an alcohol ban imposed at mini markets, according to a report by Jakarta Post. From 30 June, all 7-Eleven convenience stores in Indonesia, which totalled 161 at the end of 2016, have been closed.
