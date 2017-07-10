Aid helicopter crash kills 8 after In...

Aid helicopter crash kills 8 after Indonesian volcano erupts

8 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Smoke billows from Sileri Crater after it erupted in Dieng, Central Java, Indonesia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. A helicopter carrying eight people crashed Sunday while on the way to help with evacuations near a volcano that erupted on the main Indonesian island of Java.

Chicago, IL

