10 injured as volcano erupts on Indonesia's main Java island

JAKARTA: A volcano popular with tourists erupted Sunday on Indonesia 's main island of Java, injuring 10 people, an official said. Sileri Crater at Dieng Plateau spewed cold lava, mud and ash as high as 50 meters into the sky when it erupted, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Chicago, IL

