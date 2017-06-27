World Bank lauds Indonesia's fiscal framework
THE WORLD BANK has called Indonesia's fiscal framework "solid", saying it has contributed to improving the credibility of the country. "Fiscal management in this country has improved substantially over the last year, quite substantially," Rodrigo Chaves, World Bank country director for Indonesia, said on Sunday at an Idul Fitri celebration at Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati's official residence in Jakarta.
