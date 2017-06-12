Woman detained for radicalization a f...

Woman detained for radicalization a first in Singapore

A preschool assistant detained for being radicalized is the first woman in Singaporean history to be taken in on radicalization charges, according to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The woman was radicalized in 2013 and began posting and sharing pro-ISIS material online the following year, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement released Monday.

Chicago, IL

