Winners of the Asia-Pacific Innovativ...

Winners of the Asia-Pacific Innovative Lawyers awards 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

An epiphany that innovation is not only about technology was a turning point in Sophie Mathur's campaign to convince her firm that it was time to change. She set about fostering a culture that would ensure Linklaters makes the most of lawyers' creativity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria 11 hr Logic Analysis 2
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 65
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 Big Boob Babe 10
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 Boob Power 25
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... May 17 Frankie Rizzo 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,628 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC