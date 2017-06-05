Why did these two brothers bring terror to city they grew up in?
Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute grew up with several other brothers and sisters in Marawi, a Muslim-majority town in a country where over 90 per cent of the population is Christian When a band of militants led by Omarkhayam and one of his brothers overran a town in the southern Philippines on May 23, festooning its alleyways with the black banners of Islamic State, the Facebook description seemed appropriate. Governments across Southeast Asia had been bracing for the time when Islamic State, on a back foot in Iraq and Syria, would look to establish a "caliphate" in Southeast Asia and become a terrifying threat to the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|7
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|64
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|Big Boob Babe
|10
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC