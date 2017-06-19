Waleed Aly: 'This is something I can't do'
Waleed Aly tells Rachel Corbett on her podcast, You've Gotta Start Somewhere, that he was thrown in the deep end on The Project WALEED Aly has revealed that he thought he was "awful" and "sucked" when he hosted The Project for the very first time. The Channel 10 personality told Rachel Corbett on her You've Gotta Start Somewhere podcast that he'd only appeared as a panellist on the show once when he was asked to tackle the daunting role off fill-in host because Charlie Pickering was sick.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
