Waleed Aly: 'This is something I can't do'

2 hrs ago

Waleed Aly tells Rachel Corbett on her podcast, You've Gotta Start Somewhere, that he was thrown in the deep end on The Project WALEED Aly has revealed that he thought he was "awful" and "sucked" when he hosted The Project for the very first time. The Channel 10 personality told Rachel Corbett on her You've Gotta Start Somewhere podcast that he'd only appeared as a panellist on the show once when he was asked to tackle the daunting role off fill-in host because Charlie Pickering was sick.

