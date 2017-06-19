UPDATE 1-Freeport Indonesia says gian...

UPDATE 1-Freeport Indonesia says giant copper mine running as normal despite strike

JAKARTA, June 22 Operations at the world's No.2 copper mine in Indonesia are "running as normal", a spokesman for the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc said, despite thousands of workers extending a strike for another month. Riza Pratama said in a text message on Thursday that "around 25,000 workers and contractors" continued to work at the Grasberg mine, a key supplier to buyers including top metals consumer China.

