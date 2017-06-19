U.S. charges Hambali at Guant namo with Bali, Jakarta terrorist bombings
The war court prosecutor has filed terror charges against an Indonesian captive at GuantA namo known as Hambali, accusing him of conspiring in the 2002 Bali, Indonesia, nightclub bombings and the 2003 attack on the JW Marriott in Jakarta that between them killed more than 200 people, the Miami Herald has learned. When or whether Riduan "Hambali" Isomuddin, 53, will actually go to court is not yet known.
