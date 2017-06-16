Two prisoners who escaped from Bali's...

Two prisoners who escaped from Bali's Kerobokan jail arrested in East Timor

Jakarta: Two of the prisoners who escaped from Bali's Kerobokan jail on Monday have been arrested at a luxury resort in Dili, the capital of East Timor.

