Two members of mobile-police brigade stabbed by militant in Indonesia

Armed police stand guard at the scene in South Jakarta, Indonesia, June 30, 2017. A militant on Friday evening stabbed two members of mobile-police brigade in a mosque in South Jakarta, national police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto told reporters.

