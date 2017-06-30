Two Indonesian cops stabbed in Jakarta, attacker shot dead
PETALING JAYA: Two Indonesian special operations police officers were stabbed in a knife attack while they were performing prayers at a mosque in Jakarta Friday night. According to Indonesian news portals kompas.com and detik.com , the incident occurred in a mosque near the Bhayangkara Police Headquarters in south Jakarta.
