Twin blasts rock Indonesian capital, fatalities reported
On Wednesday evening, at around 9 p.m. local time, two explosions occurred near Jakarta's Kampung Melayu bus terminal. Indonesia's elite anti-terror squad was Thursday investigating a suicide bombing attack near a busy Jakarta bus station that killed three policemen , the latest assault in the Muslim-majority country as it faces a surge in militant plots.
