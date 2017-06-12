Time is running out for holidayers as...

Time is running out for holidayers as seats on flights and rooms in hotels are filling up fast

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Oman's Great Eid Getaway has begun, say travel agents, as demand soars for flights, hotels and last minute holidays after official dates were announced. The nine-day Eid break may be the perfect time for a holiday, but you'll need to be fast to get away from it all at such short notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC