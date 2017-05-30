The Latest: Philippines, Indonesia vo...

The Latest: Philippines, Indonesia voice support for London

The Gazette

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his sympathies to the victims of the London attacks, even as his troops struggled to end a deadly siege of a southern city by Islamic State group-aligned local militants. Duterte's spokesman Ernesto Abella says "acts such as these touched not only the people of London, they also touched all peace-loving people in the global community."

