Srikanth, Prannoy enter Indonesia Ope...

Srikanth, Prannoy enter Indonesia Open semis

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 16 : Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth produced a rich vein of form as he swept aside Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei in straight games to book his place in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Super Series Premier here on Friday. The 24-year-old remained dominant throughout the match as he registered an easy 21-15, 21-14 win over Wei Wang in a one-sided quarterfinal clash that lasted just 37 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,609 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC