Srikanth, Prannoy enter Indonesia Open semis

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 16 : Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth produced a rich vein of form as he swept aside Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei in straight games to book his place in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Super Series Premier here on Friday. The 24-year-old remained dominant throughout the match as he registered an easy 21-15, 21-14 win over Wei Wang in a one-sided quarterfinal clash that lasted just 37 minutes.

