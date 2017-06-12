Srikanth, Praneeth, Prannoy to begin their Indonesia Open campaign today
Jakarta [Indonesia], June 14 : Indian badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth and Prannoy H S Kumar will today start their campaign at the men's singles in Indonesia Open Superseries Premier badminton in Jakarta. While, Srikanth will play Hong Konng's Vincent Wong Wing Ki, Praneeth will face Son Wan-ho of South Korea.
