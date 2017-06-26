Singaporeans should not be easily swa...

Singaporeans should not be easily swayed by online influences: Yaacob Ibrahim

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should not be easily swayed by online influences, reiterated Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim on Sunday , after attending the Eidulfitri prayers. In a press release by Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura , Dr Yaacob, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, also said that the Eidulfitri sermon, titled "Islam respects local culture", is appropriate to the times in reinforcing the message that whatever is practised in Singapore is in accordance to Islam.

