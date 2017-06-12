Singapore Detains First Woman Citizen...

Singapore Detains First Woman Citizen Suspected of Islamist Radicalism

Singapore said on Monday it has detained an assistant child-care worker suspected of trying to join Islamic State and to find a militant husband in Syria, and was holding her under a tough security law that allows for detention without trial. The detention of the first Singaporean woman for suspected Islamist radicalism comes as concern is growing about the spread of Islamic State in the region.

