Singapore arrests 2 police over plan to join Syria conflict
A Singapore auxiliary police officer who planned to join the armed conflict against Syria's government has been arrested along with one of his colleagues, the Home Affairs Ministry said Tuesday. Muhammad Khairul bin Mohamed, 24, was arrested earlier this month under the country's Internal Security Act, which allows indefinite detention without trial, the ministry said in a statement.
