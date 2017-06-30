Singapore Armed Forces Going More Hi-...

Singapore Armed Forces Going More Hi-Tech as Recruiting Levels Seen Sliding

A growing threat of terrorism is putting a strain on Singapore's small and shrinking army, pushing it toward greater reliance on automation and technology such as unmanned patrol systems to protect the island state, its defense minister Ng Eng Hen said. The emergence of militants loyal to Islamic State in the Philippines, where security forces have been battling since late May to recapture Marawi City, showed the extent of the danger to Southeast Asia, Ng said.

Chicago, IL

