Sabah needs to integrate economy with Kalimantan
Abdul Rahman said it is time for Sabah to stop looking at the peninsula as an economic umbilical cord but strengthen economic cooperation with regional areas, instead, especially BIMP-EAGA . He said BIMP-EAGA has been around for some time but needs fresh ideas and personally felt that Sabah has plenty to gain by integrating its economy with the new Indonesian province of North Kalimantan which borders Tawau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC