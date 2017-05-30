S. Korean man stabbed by strangers in...

S. Korean man stabbed by strangers in Indonesia

A South Korean man has been stabbed by two unidentified assailants in Jakarta, local police said Monday. The assailants, presumed to be Indonesians, attacked the 28-year-old victim in the northern neighborhood of Kelapa Gading at 1 a.m. Sunday, they said.

