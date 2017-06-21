Risky gold rush: Indonesia tackles illegal mining boom
This photo taken on May 20, 2017 shows an excavator at an illegal gold mine located along the banks of the Tabir river in West Tabir, Indonesia's Sumatra island. -AFP WEST TABIR, INDONESIA: Hulking excavators claw at riverbanks on Indonesia's Sumatra island in the hunt for gold, transforming what was once a rural idyll into a scarred, pitted moonscape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC