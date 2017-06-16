Part Scrambler, Part Chop: Knuckle Whackjob's Scorpio
The Indonesian custom scene has a pretty low profile in the West-which is a crying shame, because there's some really interesting stuff going down. Our eyes were blasted wide open when we visited Kustomfest two years ago, and discovered dedicated craftsmen forging unique paths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike EXIF.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
