Rapper Rich Chigga from Indonesia wil...

Rapper Rich Chigga from Indonesia will play in Hong Kong next week.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Jakarta native of Chinese descent, who has recently toured the US and will guest on Diplo's next release, will perform at Volar in Central next Friday Rich Chigga, the 17-year-old Indonesian rapper who is taking the hip hop world by storm, will be performing in Hong Kong next week. The Jakarta native born Brian Imanuel is best known for his viral debut single Dat $tick , which was released in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC