Rapper Rich Chigga from Indonesia will play in Hong Kong next week.
Jakarta native of Chinese descent, who has recently toured the US and will guest on Diplo's next release, will perform at Volar in Central next Friday Rich Chigga, the 17-year-old Indonesian rapper who is taking the hip hop world by storm, will be performing in Hong Kong next week. The Jakarta native born Brian Imanuel is best known for his viral debut single Dat $tick , which was released in March 2016.
