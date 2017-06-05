Prince Harry starts visit in Singapore

Prince Harry starts visit in Singapore

Britain's Prince Harry began a goodwill visit to Asia on a subdued note Sunday following a deadly terror attack in London. The fifth in line to the throne attended a reception at Eden Hall, the British High Commissioner's official residence in Singapore where a flag flew at half-mast in respect for the seven killed in Saturday night's carnage.

Chicago, IL

