Police shoot dead suspect in gas station armed robbery

Jakarta Police have shot dead a man who is alleged to have robbed and shot dead Davidson Tantono in Daan Mogot, West Jakarta, on June 9. "Yes, we've shot [the suspect] him dead," Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said Saturday, referring to the suspect as IR.

