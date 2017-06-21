PHL, Indonesia, Malaysia intensifying cooperation vs terrorists
FOREIGN ministers and top security and intelligence officials of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia are set to meet on Thursday in Manila to intensify collaboration against the terrorists, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday. The meeting will be held amid the Philippine government's fight against the Islamic State-inspired Maute group in Marawi City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC