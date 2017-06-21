PHL, Indonesia, Malaysia intensifying...

PHL, Indonesia, Malaysia intensifying cooperation vs terrorists

FOREIGN ministers and top security and intelligence officials of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia are set to meet on Thursday in Manila to intensify collaboration against the terrorists, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday. The meeting will be held amid the Philippine government's fight against the Islamic State-inspired Maute group in Marawi City.

Chicago, IL

