PanaHome, Sojitz to develop 'smart town' in Indonesia

PanaHome Corp., a housing company under the Panasonic group, has teamed up with trading company Sojitz Corp. to build a sustainable "smart town" in the city of Deltamas outside Jakarta. The two companies' Indonesian subsidiaries will establish a joint venture, PT PanaHome Deltamas Indonesia, in October to construct residential and commercial complexes as part of the Deltamas smart town plan, a comprehensive urban development project that includes commercial facilities, residential neighborhoods and an industrial park.

