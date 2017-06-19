Osaze tops goals chart in Indonesia

Osaze tops goals chart in Indonesia

The Indonesian Liga 1 season is one third of the way through, with Robert Alberts' PSM Makassar holding a one-point lead from Madura United, for whom Nigerian import Peter Odemwingie has been a revelation. The official return of professional football in Southeast Asia's largest nation in 2017 after the year-long FIFA ban has brought many talking points.

