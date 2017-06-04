One killed, three missing as flood hits central Indonesia
Flood hit Central Sulawesi province in Indonesia, leaving one person dead and three others missing, a senior official of the disaster agency said here Sunday. Heavy downpours triggered the overflow of two rivers in Tolitoli district and submerged surrounding areas, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster management agency told Xinhua in a text message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|16 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|7
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Fri
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|65
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|Big Boob Babe
|10
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC