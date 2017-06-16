On jungle roads, Jokowi reboots with eye on 2019 Indonesia vote
Sitting on a Kawasaki dirt bike with a camera fastened to his helmet, Indonesia President Joko Widodo led an entourage last month to inspect construction of the longest road in the eastern province of Papua. The fresh rainforest air provided a welcome respite for the president after months of political turmoil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC