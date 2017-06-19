Obamas visit Balinese paddy fields du...

Obamas visit Balinese paddy fields during vacation

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Rice and easy does it! The Obamas visit Balinese paddy fields during their luxury vacation at $2,500-a-night Four Seasons Resort - but Malia is nowhere to be seen Obama's stepfather was Indonesian, and the former president lived in Jakarta for a few years in the late 1960s The Obamas have been spotted taking a trip to the picturesque Balinese rice fields during their luxury vacation to Indonesia. Barack and Michelle Obama , along with their two daughters, flew into the popular tourist destination on Friday evening before heading straight for the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud, where villas cost upwards of $2,500 a night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May '17 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,835 • Total comments across all topics: 282,023,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC