Obamas visit Balinese paddy fields during vacation

Rice and easy does it! The Obamas visit Balinese paddy fields during their luxury vacation at $2,500-a-night Four Seasons Resort - but Malia is nowhere to be seen Obama's stepfather was Indonesian, and the former president lived in Jakarta for a few years in the late 1960s The Obamas have been spotted taking a trip to the picturesque Balinese rice fields during their luxury vacation to Indonesia. Barack and Michelle Obama , along with their two daughters, flew into the popular tourist destination on Friday evening before heading straight for the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud, where villas cost upwards of $2,500 a night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.