Obama making nostalgic visit to city ...

Obama making nostalgic visit to city of his childhood

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks during his visit to Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Obama and his family are currently on vacation in the country where he lived for several years as a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia's gay community driven underground af... 3 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 5
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... Wed C Kersey 2
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May '17 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May '17 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC