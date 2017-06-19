Obama kicks off tropical holiday in I...

Obama kicks off tropical holiday in Indonesia

Read more: India.com

Barack Obama kicked off a 10-day family holiday in Indonesia that will take in Bali and Jakarta, the city where he spent part of his childhood, officials said today. The casually dressed former president arrived in the resort island of Bali with his wife Michelle and their two daughters, a local military commander said.

