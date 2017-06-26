Obama: Back home again in Indonesia

Barack Obama is off on another extended vacation abroad this week, this time in Indonesia where he spent much of his formative childhood years. Since his White House lease expired in January, the ex-president has vacationed at a friend's house in Palm Springs, on Richard Branson's private Caribbean island, on David Geffen's private yacht in French Polynesia and in a Tuscan hamlet purchased in its entirety by John Phillips.

