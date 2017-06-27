Obama and family move from Bali to Java on Indonesia trip

Former President Barack Obama and his family wrapped up their five-day vacation on Indonesia's resort island of Bali and headed to the historic city of Yogyakarta on Wednesday during a nostalgic trip to the country where Obama lived for several years as a child. Obama, his wife Michele and daughters Malia and Sasha drove to a luxury hotel in downtown Yogyakarta after arriving on a private jet at the city's military airport, said Indonesian air force base commander Air Vice Marshal Novyan Samyoga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.