Nutritional ingredients firm Barentz International expands in Vietnam amid rising APAC sales

Dutch ingredients firm Barentz International recently has opened its first office in Vietnam, on the back of 15% annual Asia Pacific growth. Barentz Vietnam will receive the bulk of its products from the company's Vitablend production facility in Singapore, which produces nutritional premixes and functional ingredients for manufacturers across the food industry, and has a strong focus on infant and medial nutrition.

Chicago, IL

