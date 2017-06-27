Nine Evacuated Due To Flash Floods Ne...

Nine Evacuated Due To Flash Floods Near Segamat

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

JOHOR BAHRU, June 28 -- Nine people from two families in Kampung Spang Loi near Segamat were evacuated to a temporary flood relief centre after flash floods inundated their homes today. State Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee Chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said all the victims were sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan Spang Loi which was opened at 3pm.

Chicago, IL

