Nigerians on death row: again FG begs Indonesia
By: Victoria Ojeme ABUJA - The Federal Government has said it has recognized the drugs emergency situation in Indonesia and pleaded for commuting death penalty to life imprisonment. In a Joint Communique on bilateral meeting held between minister of foreign affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and Indonesia Foreign Affairs Minister Mrs Retno Marsudi The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, H E. Mrs. Retno L. P. Marsudi paid an official working visit to Nigeria from 3-5 June.
