Nigeria, Indonesia in renewed business relations

The Republic of Indonesia has rekindled its bilateral economic cooperation with Nigeria with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on business exploration between both countries. The MoU, signed during the Indonesia-Nigeria Business Forum held in Lagos recently, was witnessed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Nigeria, Mr. Harry Purwanto; Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mrs. Retno Marsudi, delegations of business communities from both countries among other stakeholders.

