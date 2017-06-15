MyRepublic's Indonesian broadband bas...

MyRepublic's Indonesian broadband base up to 140,000 users

Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Indonesian broadband services provider MyRepublic says it has signed up 140,000 subscribers since it launched two years ago. Chief Commercial Officer KC Lai told journalists that the company now boasts more than 500,000 Indonesian homes passed with unlimited fibre-to-the-home packages available in six major cities, namely: Jabodetabek, Surabaya, Malang, Palembang, Medan and Semarang.

Chicago, IL

